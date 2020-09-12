Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Bralette & Unbuttoned Low-Rise Jeans

On Saturday, September 12, American model Niece Waidhofer shared a suggestive snap with her 2 million Instagram followers.

The picture, which was taken on Niece’s smartphone, showed the 30-year-old posing in front of a sizable mirror with a white door in the background.

She sizzled in a plunging gray-and-black halterneck bralette and a pair of unbuttoned low-rise jeans with distressed detailing. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans were able to get a good view of the black ink pistol tattoos on her pelvic area. The raven-haired beauty had also pulled back her long locks in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

For the photo, Niece stood with her shoulders back and hooked her thumb into the waistband of her pants. She turned her neck and looked at her phone screen, as she snapped the selfie.

In the caption of the post, Niece discussed the process of getting her tattoos removed. She humorously stated that she had to have a few months to “mentally prepare to talk on the phone and book the appointment.” She then asked fans if they would be interested in assisting her with the task.

Many of her followers were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“@niecewaidhofer [I]’ll help you schedule it all. [S]end me a DM,” wrote one fan.

“Lmaoo send your schedule and I’ll see what I can do,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are beautiful and so very sexy,” gushed an admirer, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“[B]eauty gorgeous body,” added a different devotee, along with two heart-eye emoji.

Niece engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Niece is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black bra and a pair of matching thong underwear. That provocative photo has been liked over 110,000 times since it was shared.