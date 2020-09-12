Jenna Jenovich Flaunts Ample Cleavage In New Instagram Snapshot

Serbian model Jenna Jenovich took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 12, and wowed her fans by posting an up-close bikini snapshot.

In the picture, Jenna rocked a white bikini top which had ice cream cones painted all over it. It featured a plunging neckline, laced edges, and a thin string that ran across her chest. The risqué garment displayed an ample amount of cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach.

Jenna teamed the top with matching, skimpy bottoms and opted for a printed beach cover-up. The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses in two ponytails, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, Jenna opted for an assortment of bracelets.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Seaside, Florida. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Jenna posed against the background of some trees. Two pillars, a black fence, and a wooden chair could also be seen behind her.

She touched her chin with one of her fingers and tilted her head while looking straight at the camera. She slightly puckered her luscious lips and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Jenna expressed her fondness for bikini shoots. She also informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the online beachwear retailer, Sauvage Swimwear.

Within four hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 11,000 likes. In addition, several of Jenna’s ardent followers took to the comments section and posted about 280 messages in which they praised her beautiful looks and her perfect physique.

“Oh wow, you look super hot. No one can pull off a bathing suit as perfectly as you do!” one of her fans commented.

“You are so beautiful, you leave me speechless!! chimed in another user.

“Stunning and gorgeous as ever. Have a wonderful weekend! Stay healthy and fine,” a third follower wrote.

“You are such an amazingly gorgeous and elegant woman, no words can describe your beauty,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “barbie doll,” and “marry me,” to express their adoration for Jenna.

Aside from her regular followers, many models also liked and commented on the pic, including Zita Vass, Chantel Zales, Hope Beel, Syd Wilder, and Jessica Killings.

Jenna regularly treats her admirers to her stunning photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, a day ago, she uploaded a snap in which she rocked a turquoise swimsuit that flattered her sun-kissed skin as well as her pert derriere. The post has accrued more than 9,000 likes and 245 comments.