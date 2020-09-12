Qimmah Russo Shows Off Amazing Curves In Skimpy Gray Bikini

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo captivated her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Saturday, September 12, when she posted two new photos of herself, which quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in the middle of a doorway for the series. Qimmah took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera and struck two eye-catching poses.

In the first photo, she stood with her left side toward the camera and popped her backside out as she bent her right leg. She stared into the distance in front of her. She posed similarly in the second image, but this time placed her right hand on her right thigh.

Qimmah rocked a pout in both snapshots. Her long, blond locks featured dark roots and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight waves.

The model’s killer curves stood out as she showcased her physique in revealing attire.

She opted for a gray bikini top that featured two thin straps, which stretched over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight number accentuated her chest and exposed an eyeful of cleavage. Qimmah teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms. The skimpy briefs seemed to feature a thong cut and showed off her curvaceous hips and bodacious backside. The high-rise side-straps were pulled up past her hips, highlighting her toned core.

She finished the look off with a gray, denim, button-up, which hung on her arms behind her.

In the post’s caption, Qimmah wished her fans an awesome weekend. She also promoted her fitness program.

The series received a great deal of support from fans, accumulating more than 18,000 likes in just four hours. More than 220 followers took to the comments section to shower Qimmah with compliments on her figure, looks, and skimpy swimsuit.

“You are too beautiful,” one Instagram user commented, adding several star and kiss-face emoji.

“Oh God, I looked down at my phone and my heart stopped,” a second admirer chimed in.

“I didn’t expect this when I logged on, I’ll be mesmerized all day long,” added a third fan.

“Omg so frickin’ hot,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has updated her social media with a number of sizzling posts this week. Just yesterday, she shared some images of herself in a revealing athletic wear ensemble that displayed her killer curves, as reported by The Inquisitr. That photo has received more than 19,000 likes, so far.