Rachel Ward Looks Smoking Hot In A Revealing Corset-Style Crop Top

Blond beauty Rachel Ward stunned her 617,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a sexy corset-style crop top. The photos were taken in Algarve, Portugal, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel’s incredible physique was on full display in her chic ensemble.

The outfit she wore was from the brand Oh Polly, and Rachel made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Her top featured structural details that resembled the boning of a corset, and the vertical strips accentuated her slim figure. The piece had sculpted cups, and a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The off-the-shoulder style garment left her shoulders and chest exposed, and two delicate sleeves draped across the lower portion of her upper arms.

The look also had an asymmetrical hem that dipped low in the middle and stretched slightly higher on the sides, showing off her stomach. She paired the smoking-hot piece with some simple high-waisted white pants that fit her like a glove.

Rachel finished off the look with a few accessories, including a gold bangle on one arm and a watch on the other. She also added a splash of color to her outfit by carrying a small mint green handbag.

Rachel posed in front of a neutral wall with a window to her right, and her bronzed skin looked stunning against the plain backdrop.

The second shot was taken from a slightly further perspective, and Rachel gazed seductively at the camera as she swapped her green bag to her other hand. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and she rested one foot against the wall behind her. Rachel kept her footwear casual, opting for some sandals.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 900 likes within 34 minutes of going live. It also racked up 54 comments from her audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“So pretty,” another added.

“Rachel you are so stylish and beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Love this top,” another follower commented, complimenting the sexy garment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared another steamy double update in which she flaunted her fit figure. She wore a pale green mini dress with a plunging neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as plenty of her toned thighs. Her blond locks were pulled back into a romantic low bun, and she added a matching jacket atop the mini dress for a coordinated look.