Brit Manuela Shows Off Fit Physique In Skimpy Black Bikini

Influencer Brit Manuela motivated plenty of social media users on Saturday, September 12 to work on their fitness after she shared some revealing new photos of herself. She took to Instagram to share the update with her 1.1 million followers, and it quickly became popular.

The 26-year-old internet sensation and lingerie model was photographed outdoors for the two-slide series. Brit took center stage as she struck a sexy pose in both images.

In the first photo, she stood against a wooden wall. She had both hands up to her locks as her left foot rested against the wall. Her eyes averted the camera’s lens and she seemed to be sporting a pout. In the second image, she sat down on a wooden bench with her thighs parted, emitting a sultry vibe. She also wore a slight smile as she directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Her long, brunette hair was pulled back in the first photo. However, it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves in the second.

Brit displayed her flawless figure in a revealing ensemble.

The model opted for a black bikini top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment’s bandeau-style body tightly hugged her assets, and exposed a bit of sideboob and a view of cleavage.

Brit teamed the number with a matching pair of bottoms that offered just minimal coverage. The skimpy, high-rise briefs seemed to feature a thong cut that highlighted her curvy hips and pert derriere. The side-straps were pulled up past her hips, drawing attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with a pair of white and black sneakers.

Brit revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

In the caption, Brit promoted AVRE, the sustainable footwear company that manufactured her sneakers. She also told fans they need to “start believing” in themselves.

The update was met with a great deal of support and positivity from users, amassing more than 45,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 700 followers took to the comments section to praise the model about her fit figure, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

“My beautiful girl,” one Instagram user commented.

“Best body in the world, I want to be like you,” a second admirer chimed in.

“I’m in love oh my god,” wrote a third fan.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” a fourth individual asserted, adding a number of red-heart emoji to their statement.

The stunner has shared quite a few eye-catching photos with her fans this week. Earlier today, she wowed users when she posted some snaps in which she rocked a revealing sporty ensemble, as reported by The Inquisitr. That popular post has garnered more than 35,000 likes, so far.