Hannah Palmer Poses On Her Knees In The Sand & Tugs On String Bikini Top

Hannah wore a green swimsuit while enjoying a getaway in Mexico.

Hannah Palmer bid farewell to Mexico over the weekend, and the end of her late-summer getaway had her fans cheering, thanks to the sultry bikini photo that she shared on her Instagram account. Her September 12 vacation update included a snapshot of Hannah posing on a beach.

The popular model looked gorgeous in a green string bikini decorated with small white floral designs. The soft and feminine pattern was in striking contrast with her of swimsuit’s sexy construction. Her top’s tiny triangle cups could barely contain her famously ample cleavage, and the model put even more strain on the scanty garment to up the sizzle factor of her photo. She teased her fans by hooking both thumbs over the elastic string between the cups and tugging it down. This displayed even more skin by stretching her cups out.

Hannah further tantalized her devotees by posing on her knees in the sand. She sat back on her heels and spread her legs wide, which accentuated her hourglass shape. The pose also ensured that her bottoms were fully visible. The lower half of her swimsuit was just as skimpy as the top. It featured an adjustable sliding design that provided little coverage. Hannah wore the sides scrunched in to give the front a rectangular shape. This also created a ruched appearance. The piece’s sides consisted of strings that were secured in long, floppy bows high up on her curvy hips.

Hannah accessorized with gold jewelry that complemented her beach look. Her pieces included two herringbone chain necklaces and big hoop earrings. The model’s voluminous blond hair was styled in beachy waves with a deep side part. Her locks swept over her right shoulder and flowed down her back.

Hannah stared directly at the camera with her piercing blue eyes. At the same time, she gave her fans a coy smile by quirking one corner of her lips up higher than the other. A few other beachgoers were visible in the blurred background behind her, along with a large thatched pavilion and some tropical greenery.

Hannah’s steamy pic got plenty of action on Instagram, racking up over 28,000 likes and 400 comments in just one hour.

“Put this on a calendar!” suggested one fan.

“Simply the SEXIEST,” said another admirer.

“So beautiful. Simply wonderful. You leave me breathless,” raved another social media user.

“Right at top of the food chain,” read a fourth message.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah kept the bikini photos coming during her trip to Mexico. In a photo that she shared on Friday, she and a gorgeous blond pal were both rocking revealing two-pieces.