Rita Ora Shows Serious Cleavage, Killer Figure In Scant, Tiger-Print Bikini

Recording artist, songwriter and actress Rita Ora has reveled in the summer season on social media, posting a myriad of sultry snaps and videos of herself having fun in the sun to her popular Instagram feed. With her update on Saturday, September 12, however, the “Hot Right Now” singer conceded that the season was “basically over.”

Rather than bemoan the coming of autumn, though, Ora instead elected to look back upon the heat wave with fondness, uploading a stimulating reel from earlier this year in which she sported a barely-there tiger-print bikini that revealed all but the most intimate areas of her slender, sensuous physique.

As if a simple showing of skin weren’t enough to thrill her 16 million followers, the scant cups of her tiny top allowed for a significant showing of cleavage on her perky bustline as well.

Ora’s cute clip showed her resting on her knees with her limbs spread and her lower legs appearing to be bent back under her thighs. She was clearly sitting on a boat in the reel, and it appeared to be moving quickly through the water as her colored, shoulder-length hair jumped about in the wind and a wake trail was left behind the vessel.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star’s taut dimensions were all but exposed in the video, as the triangular, orange and black cups of her top struggled to contain her bouncing bosom and her matching, tiger-printed bottom piece only covered what it needed to. Moreover, the swimsuit’s narrow straps did little to offer any additional coverage for her moderately sun-kissed skin.

Throughout the footage, Ora moved her body just enough to tease her adoring viewers. As the short video neared its loop point, she ran a hand through her hair in a seductive manner and leaned forward slightly, offering a closer look at her stimulating attributes.

Ora’s latest offering was generating huge numbers as of this writing, having racked up almost 250,000 views in just over 30 minutes after going live. The video’s visuals almost proved to be too hot to handle for her fans, who took to the post’s comment thread en masse with words of affection for the sexy share.

All told, nearly 1,000 comments had been left.

“Looook at this wonderful body,” prompted one impressed user.

“Omg,” wrote another, who also wondered “How is it possible you are this beautiful?”

“Hottest girl on the planet Earth,” declared a third admirer of Ora’s bikini body.

Meanwhile, one fan couldn’t wait to see what Ora had in store for the back end of the year, writing “Can’t wait to see your autumn and winter outfits!”

