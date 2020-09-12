Michael Moore Compares ‘Mass Killer’ Donald Trump To Osama Bin Laden

During an Emergency Podcast Episode of RUMBLE, host and filmmaker Michael Moore accused Donald Trump of being a “mass killer” and compared him to al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, Breitbart reported.

“My friends,” he said. “This is murder. In the extreme. No American other than Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his General Robert E. Lee has killed more Americans than Donald J. Trump.”

Moore linked his emergency commentary to the recent Bob Woodward revelations. In particular, Trump faced significant criticism for leaked audio that showed him acknowledging the deadly nature of coronavirus compared to the flu — despite attempts at the time to downplay its severity.

“Think about that,” Moore said. “Civil War. 600,000 plus dead. Thank you, Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee. We’re heading over 200,000.”

The filmmaker also cited the IHME projection that over 400,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by the end of the year, per CBS News. But Breitbart pushed back on the reliability of the IHME model and pointed to the global health research center’s alleged “pattern of failed projections.”

Nevertheless, Moore continued to attack Trump for his decision to downplay the severity of coronavirus instead of being honest with the American public.

“What if he had chosen to do what any other decent, sane, moral person would have done when informed about this national security threat?”

Later, Moore compared Trump to bin Laden, who was one of the masterminds behind the September 11 attacks.

“I can tell you for a fact that Osama Bin Laden did not fly a single one of those God damn airplanes,” Moore said, noting that the former terrorist leader is still responsible for the deaths of the event.

According to Moore, both the al-Qaeda founder and Trump are mass killers. In particular, the Bowling for Columbine filmmaker said Trump is responsible for 67 September 11 attacks due to his purported responsibility for the approximately 193,000 pandemic deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Moore is not the only figure who has expressed his belief that Trump is complicit in U.S. deaths for his coronavirus response. As The Inquisitr reported, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump’s comments in Woodward’s interview constituted an admission that he committed second-degree murder. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, the MSNBC legal analyst claimed that the president fit the criteria for the charge — causing the death of another person, and intent. According to Kirschner, Trump’s taped admission that he knew of the danger of COVID-19 can be used to prove that he knew the repercussions of his actions.