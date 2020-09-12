Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To The Imagination By Going Braless Underneath An Open Cardigan

On Saturday, September 12, British model Bethany Lily April shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 24-year-old posing on what appears to be a bed in a white-walled room. She decided to not wear a bra underneath an open beige houndstooth cardigan from the clothing retailer, boohooMAN, leaving little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also seemed to be wearing a pair of tiny black bike shorts. Bethany finished off the sexy look with layered necklaces.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell pulled back her curled hair in a high ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the first image, Bethany leaned to the side and held an apple up to her face, as she tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly. The final photo showed her posing on her hands and knees with her back arched.

In the caption, Bethany seemed to be stating that the weather will soon be cool enough to start wearing cardigans. She also advertised for boohooMAN by tagging the company.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 36,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[W]hat a beautiful girl,” wrote one fan, along with two heart-eye emoji.

“You look gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“So beautiful,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are perfect and even that would be an understatement,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Bethany engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skintight pink mini dress that accentuated her curvaceous figure. That tantalizing post has been liked more than 73,000 times since it was shared.