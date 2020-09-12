Valeria Orsini Shows Off Killer Curves In Cheetah-Print Bikini

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini captured the attention of her 4.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday, September 12, when she shared some jaw-dropping new images of herself.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — was photographed at the beach for the two-photo slideshow. Valeria stood on top of a large rock and the ocean and sky filled the background. She took center stage as she posed with her left side toward the camera.

She posed similarly in both photos. In the first, she held her arms straight out while in the second, she held her arms straight up in the air. She emitted happy vibes as she smiled widely for the first snapshot. In the second, she appeared to pout. Her eyes turned away from the camera’s lens in both images.

Her long, highlighted hair cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves.

The model’s killer curves stood out as she flaunted them in a scanty bathing suit.

She opted for a bikini top with a pink, black, and white cheetah print. It featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The suit’s tiny cups revealed her cleavage and sideboob.

Valeria teamed the piece with a matching pair of bottoms that also showcased her curves. The skimpy briefs highlighted her hips and bodacious booty. The number’s high-waisted side-straps drew the eye to her chiseled core.

The influencer revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami Beach, Florida.

In the caption, Valeria shared some sage words with fans, telling them to “pause.” She further revealed that her bikini was designed by Lotus Couture and that the photos were snapped by Gabriel Gonzalez.

The series was met with support and approval from users, accumulating more than 16,000 likes in just three hours. More than 300 followers took to the comments section to inundate the model with compliments on her body, her good looks, and her choice of swimsuit.

“I love this! Beautiful,” one user commented.

“Body goals. That smile though,” another fan added, following their sentiment with a string of fire emoji.

“You should know you have my whole heart, always and forever,” a third individual wrote.

“Looking amazing babe,” a fourth follower chimed in.

The fitness guru has posted a number of sizzling posts to her Instagram account this week. On September 10, she dazzled followers when she sported a revealing top and matching bottoms, per The Inquisitr. The snap has received more than 10,000 likes, so far.