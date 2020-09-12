Ashley Alexiss Indulges In Dinner Al Fresco While Rocking A Sexy Summer Dress

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, another sizzling snap that took her audience along with her on her luxurious anniversary trip to the Maldives. In her latest post, Ashley was enjoying a nice meal al fresco at her resort, the Ayada Maldives, as the geotag indicated. She perched at a bar area overlooking a hibachi grill manned by a chef in a jacket and black hat. A large flame burst from the grill, and there were a few kitchen accessories on either side of the chef.

Ashley looked radiant in a sexy summer dress that showed off a tantalizing amount of skin. She was facing the chef and had her back to the camera, so the unique details on the back of her ensemble were visible in the shot. The dress featured two thin white straps that crossed over her upper back, and attached to the top portion of the look, which featured a delicate white lace fabric. The outfit then transitioned into a vibrant floral print on a white background. Two thick bands of fabric stretched across her back and were secured in a bow, and apart from the straps and sash, her entire back was exposed.

Ashley’s long blond locks were pulled up in a sleek high bun, with her hair swept away from her face, allowing her flawless features to shine. She embraced the tropical vibe of her location by adding a few red flowers to her hair, as well as a simple pair of stud earrings to her earlobes. She had her elbows resting on the bar and she glanced over her shoulder, flashing a smile at the camera.

The sun was setting, and the sky looked breathtaking in the shot. The water stretched out to the horizon, with a few waves breaking over the surface. The bar Ashley sat at was scattered with pink flower petals and candles, giving the spot a romantic vibe.

Ashley’s followers loved the share, and the post received over 8,100 likes within two hours, including a like from fellow plus-sized model Hunter McGrady. The post also racked up 99 comments in the same time span.

“You look fabulous! Where did you get that dress? I need it!” one fan wrote, loving Ashley’s ensemble.

“Sooo lucky!! The Maldives look incredible!” another follower remarked.

“Just enjoy, love all the pics so far,” a third fan added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley stunned her fans by sharing the incredible breakfast set-up she enjoyed one morning. She rocked a sparkling pink bikini that highlighted her hourglass figure as she immersed herself in the water with a heart-shaped tray loaded with breakfast goodies floating nearby.