UFC Star Conor McGregor Arrested For Attempted Sexual Assault And Indecent Exposure

Former two-weight Ultimate Fighting Championship winner Conor McGregor was arrested in France for alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure while at a bar in Corsica, as the Mirror reported.

McGregor was prepping for a trip from Corsica to Monaco to raise awareness for water safety, but his trip was cut short after he was nabbed by officers. The 32-year-old was traveling alongside Princess Charlene of Monaco and his fiance Dee Devlin to embark on the 112-mile trip, which included an 80-mile water bike dash, but will no longer be able to participate after his arrest.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police,” the prosecutor wrote.

McGregor has been relaxing with his fiance, with whom he shares two children, on his pricey yacht in the Mediterranean recently, before being detained.

Rumors have been swirling that McGregor has been eyeing a return to UFC fighting after a U.S. testing agency showed up to test him for drugs, despite the fact that he hasn’t competed since his battle against Donald Cerrone in January.

Steve Marcus / Getty Images

He had plans to continue fighting, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those plans and he announced that he was retiring in June. This is the third time in four years that the Irishman has announced plans to step away, as confirmed by Dana White.

McGregor has been released and he has denied any wrongdoing.

“Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released,” a representative said.

McGregor has been close to the Monaco government in recent days after appearing for the start of the Tour de France last month alongside the Princess and Prince Albert II.

No charges have been filed against the UFC star, as TMZ reported.

As fans of McGregor know, it’s not the first time he has had a run-in with the law. Several years ago, he was arrested and charged with throwing a steel dolly through a UFC bus window. The glass cut competitor Michael Chiesa, who spent time in the hospital to treat his injuries.

Last year, he was arrested and charged with a felony for taking a man’s cell phone away at a Miami hotel.

Also in 2019, he was accused of punching a man in the face while at a pub in Ireland.