Charlottesville, Virginia Removes Confederate Statue As Crowd Cheers

Work crews removed a century-old statue of a Confederate soldier from in front of the courthouse in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday morning as crowds cheered and danced, WTOP-TV reported.

Ever since the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25, communities across the country have reckoned with what to do about statues honoring men who fought for the Confederacy, in light of the racial reckoning that Minnesota man’s death has brought about. In some places, vandals have destroyed the statues. In others, jurisdictions have voted to take them down, in some cases with a view towards moving them to a museum. Other communities have decided to keep theirs.

One such statue is Charlottesville’s “At Ready” monument. Depicting a caricature of a non-specific Confederate soldier holding his weapon, the statue has stood in the city for 111 years.

However, on Saturday morning, workers showed up to remove the 900-pound monument, known locally as “Johnny Reb.” Officials in Albemarle County had voted earlier this summer to remove it.

A crowd gathered to watch the removal of the statue. Most wore masks, in keeping with the advice of health experts that doing so will help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Some wore Union Army caps, regalia associated with men who fought against the Confederacy in the Civil War. Some dance while a local radio station broadcast music. Others cheered, according to The Guardian.

Local community organizer Don Gathers was glad to see the statue go.

“This is a magnificent moment. Much of the racial tension, strife and protest we’re seeing across the country emanates from right here in Charlottesville. But now we’re moving the needle in a positive way,” he said.

However, “At Ready” is going to be neither destroyed nor put in a museum; rather, it will simply be moved to another community that has agreed to take it.

That doesn’t sit well with Jalane Schmidt.

“We feel like it’s just basically toxic waste disposal in another community,” Schmidt said.

Meanwhile, two other Confederate statues remain in the city: those of Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson.

The Lee statue was the focus of violent clashes in August, 2017. At the time, the “Unite The Right” rally convened on the city to protest the planned removal of the statue.

In one incident, a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters striking and killing Heather Heyer.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Authorities have moved to remove the Lee and Jackson statues. However, a group of supporters filed a lawsuit to stop their removal, and they remain in Charlottesville, where they will stay until Virginia’s Supreme Court has issued a ruling, a process that is likely to take several months.