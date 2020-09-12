Pregnant Emma Roberts Flaunts Her Bump In A Pink Baby Doll Dress

Emma sat on the floor for her fun maternity selfie.

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts showed off her whimsical maternity style in a rare pregnancy photo that she shared with her 14 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

Emma, 29, fittingly rocked a baby doll dress. The garment was bubblegum pink with black polka dots. It featured flirty ruffle trim around the skirt. The dress also boasted short trumpet sleeves that flared out at the elbow. The piece’s empire waistline and silky, lightweight fabric perfectly accommodated the actress’ large baby bump. She used a tag to identify the garment’s designer as Batsheva.

To snap a selfie of her look, she sat on the floor in front of a wall mirror with a dark wood frame. The bottom edge of the frame didn’t quite reach the floor, but Emma found a creative way to include her footwear in her photo. She sat back far enough away from the wall that she could stretch her legs out in front of her. Her reflection didn’t include her feet, but they were visible at the bottom of her snapshot.

Much like her dress, her shoes were an updated version of a classic wardrobe item. She wore a pair of patent-leather platform Mary Janes with tall block heels. Her ankles were turned so that the toes of the shiny black shoes pointed outwards. The actress revealed that her footwear was from Miu Miu.

The Scream Queens star wore her shoulder-length blond hair parted down the center. Her tresses had a subtle wave. Emma credited hairstylist Kylee Heath for her soft and natural-looking hairstyle. She also tagged celebrity makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua and fashion stylist Brit Hines.

Emma sat on the hardwood floor in a short hallway. As she held her phone up in front of her to snap her selfie, she rested her free hand against a white wall.

Her maternity look was a huge hit with her Instagram followers, and many of her admirers couldn’t stop gushing over her pregnancy glow.

“I still can’t believe that you’re preggers Emma. You look absolutely radiant and gorgeous though. What a beauty,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Beautiful Mama! love you Emma!!You really look like a real life doll,” another remarked.

Her shoes also attracted a lot of attention.

“How are you wearing heels when you’re pregnant?” one person said.

“Such a cutie patootie. But how can you even in those heels?!!?” another message read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emma and her fiance, actor Garrett Hedlund, have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. Garrett made a rare appearance on Emma’s Instagram page in a photo that she shared last month.