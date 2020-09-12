Christina Milian Is Pretty In Pink In A Figure-Hugging Crop Top And Matching Bottoms

In her latest Instagram share, singer and actress Christina Milian stunned her 6.4 million followers with a casual yet sexy snap taken indoors. Christina sat on a pale gray carpet with a fluffy texture that was positioned on the hardwood floor in front of a fireplace. A few cabinets were visible in the background, and Christina’s ensemble provided the only pop of color in the otherwise neutral space.

She wore an outfit from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in picking up the look. She showcased her fit figure in a long-sleeved pink crop top that had a figure-hugging fit. The garment had a crew neckline and some white patterned detailing atop the pale pink background. The material stretched over her ample assets and ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving some of her toned stomach on display.

She paired the crop top with matching bottoms that likewise featured a pink fabric with some white printed details atop it. The pants were slightly high-waisted, settling above her belly button, and they clung to her sculpted legs.

Christina had her legs bent, and rested her forearms atop her knees as she posed for the shot. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of white lace-up sneakers with a subtle pastel striped detail on the sides, as well as some embellished hoop earrings.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest in effortless waves, and she had all her silky strands swept to one side, leaving her elegant neck exposed. She gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face, and her skin appeared to glow in the sunshine as natural light streamed into the space from a nearby door or window.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 85,400 likes within 21 hours. It also received 526 comments from her audience.

“Very beautiful lady,” one fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“A queen,” another follower added.

“Definitely bout to be my screensaver,” a third fan remarked, loving the stunning shot.

“You are the most beautiful woman,” another fan wrote, including two heart emoji in the comment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina posed in what looked like her living room, a stunning space with an immaculate kitchen visible in the background. She wore a sexy jumpsuit with a figure-hugging bodice and revealing neckline that put a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. She flaunted her glamorous beauty and hair look while she posed, showing off her curves for her eager audience.