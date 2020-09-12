Janet Jackson Stuns In Cleavage-Filled Throwback With Missy Elliott: ‘My Sis For LIFE!’

Janet Jackson recently took to Instagram to share a smoking hot post with her 5 million fans. The throwback image was shared on her page on September 11 and captured her with Missy Elliott.

The image captured the two ladies posed against a bright red background. Janet tagged “FBF” in the geotag space to commemorate the Flashback Friday post. In the caption of the upload, the singer raved over Elliott and said that she was her “sis for life.” The two appeared to be having a good time and both wore smiles on their faces. Jackson posed with chest faced toward the camera and directed her attention to the side. Elliott turned her shoulders at an angle, brushing one against Jackson and pointing to her pal.

Jackon opted for a sexy outfit that showed off her bombshell curves. She sported two layers, one of which included a plain white top with a scooping neckline. The garment was worn low on her chest and allowed her to show off her ample bust. On top, she rocked a jean jacket with a dark wash. The perimeter of the collar was trimmed with white fleece and she wore it open to tease a peek of her bare collar. The singer also wore a black bandana in her hair to keep it out of her face, and the majority of her mane fell over her back and shoulders. She added a pair of diamond earrings as her only accessory.

Like her counterpart, Elliott sported a denim top, but hers was in a light wash. The piece was sleeveless and the armholes were slightly frayed, giving her look a vintage feel. Elliott rocked a t-shirt in a yellow hue underneath with a red graphic across her chest. She added several accessories to her attire, including a massive, silver butterfly ring on her right hand. The rapper also rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings and a necklace to match.

The throwback shot seemed to make a major impression on many of Jackson’s followers. It has garnered over 102,000 likes and 838 comments in less than 24 hours of being live on her page. Several Instagrammers raved over Jackson’s beauty while many others gushed over the famous friendship.

“Janet you are a beautiful sight to see,” one follower gushed, adding several heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Aaliyah would complete this photo,” another Instagrammer pointed out.

“The talent in this pic! Love you both! We need more music,” a third chimed in with the addition of several flame emoji.

“Missy is truly ONE OF A KIND cannot be duplicated replicated or impersonated. AND she’s a sweetie,” one more raved.