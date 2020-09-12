Janet Jackson Stuns In Cleavage-Filled Throwback With Missy Elliott: ‘My Sis For LIFE!’

Janet Jackson took to Instagram on September 11 to share a smoking hot post with her 5 million fans. The throwback image captured her with rapper Missy Elliott.

The image showed the two ladies posing against a bright red background. Janet tagged “FBF” in the geotag to indicate that it was a Flashback Friday post. In the caption of the upload, the singer raved about Elliott.

The two appeared to be having a good time as they both had big smiles on their faces. Jackson posed with her chest toward the lens but directed her gaze off-camera. Elliott angled her shoulders, brushing one against Jackson, and pointed to her pal.

Jackon opted for a sexy outfit that showed off her bombshell curves. She wore two layers, including a plain, white top with a scooping neckline and a jean jacket with a dark wash. The white shirt was worn low on her chest and showcased her ample bust. The collar and edges of the jean jacket were trimmed with white fleece and Jackson wore it open, exposing an eyeful of her cleavage.

The singer had a black bandana over her hair to keep it out of her face, and the majority of her mane fell over her back and shoulders. She added a pair of diamond earrings as her only visible accessory.

Like her counterpart, Elliott sported a denim top, but hers was a light wash. The garment was sleeveless and the armholes were slightly frayed, giving her look a vintage feel. Elliott rocked a yellow t-shirt with a red graphic across her chest underneath.

She added several accessories to her attire, including a massive, silver butterfly ring on her right hand. The rapper also rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings and a necklace to match.

The throwback shot seemed to make a major impression on many of Jackson’s followers. It garnered over 102,000 likes and 838 comments in less than 24 hours. Several Instagrammers raved over Jackson’s beauty while many others commented on the famous friendship.

“Janet you are a beautiful sight to see,” one follower gushed, adding several heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Aaliyah would complete this photo,” another Instagrammer pointed out.

“The talent in this pic! Love you both! We need more music,” a third chimed in, adding several flame emoji.

“Missy is truly ONE OF A KIND cannot be duplicated replicated or impersonated. AND she’s a sweetie,” one more wrote.