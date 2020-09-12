WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s In-Ring Return Teased In New Training Photos With Wrestlers

Ronda Rousey could be training for a return to wrestling. As documented by Sportskeeda, the former Raw Women’s Champion has been training with Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper.

Toombs uploaded some photos to Instagram in which she and Rousey were featured alongside Deimos and JTG, both of whom are also wrestlers.

Deimos currently competes on the independent circuit. JTG, meanwhile, is a popular name among the fans of Vince McMahon’s promotion as he competed there for several years. He is perhaps best known for his tenure in the Cryme Tyme tag team.

In the accompanying caption to one of the pictures, Toombs revealed that she’s trying to get back into ring shape after her ACL and meniscus reconstruction.

Given that Rousey is a close friend of the Piper family, she could have been working out with the Hall of Famer’s daughter to help her out as she braces for her return. Most fans will remember her from her participation in a Battle Royale at last year’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

However, the photos also suggested that Rousey is still actively training as a wrestler, even though her in-ring future has been uncertain in recent times.

The comments section was full of sentiments from social media users who speculated that “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” was getting ready for her comeback.

Rousey’s last match was in 2018. She lost to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 and hasn’t appeared on WWE television since then. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she revealed that she was unsure about her future in the squared circle as she was tired of performing for ungrateful fans.

As the report highlighted, the former UFC took it hard when the Universe turned on her during her feud with Lynch. She has since revealed that if she does return, it will be on a part-time basis with fewer dates.

The former UFC star also described the company’s product as fake fighting, and her comments led to some members of the locker room criticizing her. There have been reports of Rousey having backstage heat, especially with performers such as Nia Jax, who threatened to beat her up.

Jax also claimed that Rousey legitimately hurt one of her opponents in the past, which is why many performers took umbrage with her statements about wrestling being fake.

Rousey’s star power means that she’d be welcomed back with open arms, but the ball appears to be in her court.