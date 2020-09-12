Ana Cheri Flashes Plenty Of Skin In Steamy Bubble Bath Snap: ‘My Ideal Morning’

Model Ana Cheri knows how to capture the attention of her Instagram followers with sultry snaps that show her exposing plenty of skin. On Saturday morning, the former Playboy bunny heated up her page when she shared a photo that saw doing just that while she relaxed in a bubble bath.

The photo was taken at a close angle, and it showed Ana seated in a bathtub with a large window behind her. Part of a high-rise was visible as well as part of a city landscape. She used the hashtag #vegas, suggesting she might have been in Las Vegas when the picture was taken.

The popular influencer wore her hair wrapped in a white towel on the top of her head. A few wisps of hair framed her face, softening her look. For accessories, she sported a watch, a dangle bracelet, a pair of diamond stud earrings and her wedding band. She also sported a nude shade on her nails.

Ana appeared to be nude, and her wet bronze skin popped against the frothy bubbles. Beside her on the side of the tub sat a plate of fruit that included pineapple, orange and cantaloupe slices. She leaned her forearm against the side of the tub while she held an orange slice in her other hand near her face. Her arm strategically covered the front of her breasts while leaving plenty of her voluptuous chest to see. Bubbles clung to her underboob, adding a sexy vibe to the snap. The side of her abdomen and part of the top of her hip was also visible though the soapy suds. She gazed at the camera with a pouty expression on her face.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 60,000 likes and over 500 comments within an hour of her sharing it.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy post got Ana’s followers to buzzing. The comments section filled up quickly with a variety of emoji, and some of her admirers took a minute to dole out the compliments.

“Omg you are a blessing so unbelievably gorgeous,” commented one fan.

“Damn too hot. Maybe this is sign of global warming,” joked a second Instagram user.

“omg can you be any more perfect,” a third comment read.

“Looks like an awesome morning indeed,” quipped a fourth follower.

Ana gives her online audience plenty of flirty content to get excited about. Earlier in the month, she thrilled them with a snapshot that saw her rocking a sexy black bodysuit that featured a daring cutout section and long tassels.