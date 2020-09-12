‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Admits She Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Growing Baby Bump

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is getting closer and closer to welcoming her baby girl and she admitted in a new Instagram post she’s obsessed with her bump. The photo she shared showed her cradling her 31-week belly and everybody went crazy over it.

Lindsay has shared frequent updates ever since initially announcing her pregnancy in May. She is due in November, and she has seemed to enjoy every stage of this process.

In the caption of her new update, Lindsay said she was obsessed with both her “rapidly growing” belly and the movements of her baby. She exclaimed she is incredibly excited and noted that her due date is getting quite close.

“No you’re just the right amount of excited as you should be!” a supporter noted.

For this snapshot, Lindsay sat on the floor in front of a large mirror. It appeared that this was likely in the bedroom of her home in Utah, and she looked serene as she gazed at her reflection.

The Dancing with the Stars personality wore her long, blond tresses in loose waves that tumbled over one shoulder and down her back. She wore a white Zoco dress that had puff sleeves and a high waistline. The gauzy fabric appeared to have white polka dots all over it and it seemed to be a roomy, long garment.

“Thank you for sharing your pregnancy with all of us my family are big fans of you and yours we are so excited for you,” one follower commented.

Since Lindsay first uploaded this new snapshot, more than 52,000 of her fans have liked it. About 200 friends and supporters have commented as well, covering the DWTS in love and adoration.

“You look beautiful! Enjoy every minute, it flies by,” encouraged someone else.

“You are precious! You are going to be a great mama!!” another person exclaimed.

Due to her pregnancy, Lindsay is sitting out this fall season of Dancing with the Stars. That’s also the case with her fellow DWTS dancer Witney Carson, who is expecting a baby boy in February.

Despite that, both ladies seem to be keeping close tabs on how Season 29 is progressing. They may not be hitting the dance floor this time around, but fans can likely expect to see them sharing some updates and staying involved in how DWTS is going over the next couple of months.

It’s clear that Lindsay’s supporters have enjoyed her frequent updates and will be anxious to watch the rest of this experience play out over the remaining weeks before she welcomes her little girl.