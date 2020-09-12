Alexa Collins Slays In A Black Monokini On Instagram: ‘Let’s Go Somewhere Tropical’

Florida hottie Alexa Collins turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Saturday, flaunting her sizzling curves in a revealing black monokini that beautifully showcased her lithe, yet sinuous figure. The Miami model was snapped outdoors for the steamy update, which consisted of two sultry photos that were closely cropped at the thighs, spotlighting her hourglass frame.

Alexa appeared to be posing on a bathtub and had her back to a white wooden fence, which made her swimwear pop out even more. A multitude of green plants populated the background, providing plenty of shade and adding a tropical vibe to the shots. The 24-year-old was sitting on her hip with her legs slightly parted, leaning one hand on the edge of the tub. Her other hand was raised in the first snap as she seemingly brushed a lock of hair behind her ear, all the while staring into the lens with an intense, alluring gaze. The stunner put her arm down in the second picture, turning her glance to the side as if her attention had been grabbed by something off camera.

The gorgeous blonde showed some serious skin in the revealing swimwear, which boasted an incredible high cut that nearly reached her chest. The outfit completely exposed her hips, teasing her midriff and barely covering her chiseled lower body. The front-tie monokini was cinched at the waist, tying with a chic bow that draped over her flat stomach. The sexy look also included a square neckline that showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage and thin, spaghetti straps to frame her décolletage.

The eye-popping swimsuit was from popular brand, Escape Swimwear, which the model credited with a double tag in her post. Alexa added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, rocking large hoop earrings, a bangle bracelet, and a discreet necklace sparkling around her collar bone. Her platinum-blond tresses were worn with a side-part, tumbling over her shoulder in sleek, perfectly combed strands.

In her caption, Alexa told fans that her birthday is coming up in October, inviting followers to guess where she will be spending her special day. The model offered a couple of clues regarding her destination, mentioning that she would be needing a bathing suit and adding a palm tree emoji.

“U are going to bali or Jamaica,” one person ventured a guess.

Others were simply content with showering the bombshell with compliments.

“Omg you look amazing which you are,” gushed another Instagrammer, leaving a trail of fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow xx your [sic] stunning xx what a figure,” commented a third devotee.

“Magnificent body,” agreed a fourth follower, adding a string of flattering emoji.

The double update was a big hit with her audience, racking up more than 14,200 likes and 230 comments in the first three hours of posting.

Just yesterday, Alexa displayed her enviable figure in a skintight nude mini dress, snapping a sultry mirror selfie that earned her 14,000 likes from her online admirers.