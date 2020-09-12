Natalie Roser Looks Smoking Hot In A Flirty Printed Mini Dress

In her latest Instagram share, blond beauty Natalie Roser stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous trio of snaps taken while she was out and about on the weekend. The photos were taken in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Natalie appeared to be strolling in a scenic spot with gorgeous greenery-covered buildings.

In the first snap, she flashed a big smile right at the camera as she showed off her ensemble. She wore a pink printed dress with a plunging v-neck neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The garment had long sleeves that came nearly to Natalie’s wrists, and the sleeves had added volume for a more dramatic vibe. The printed fabric hugged her curves without clinging too tightly. She tagged the online fashion boutique Petal & Pup in the picture, revealing where the outfit came from. She also tagged Australian jewelry designer Alana Maria Jewellery, who likely crafted the delicate, minimalist necklace she wore in the shot.

Natalie’s blond locks were pulled back in a low bun, with a few gently curled strands remaining loose to frame her face. She had one hand up near her face, and appeared to be moments from brushing away a stray strand of hair. She stood in a narrow alley with buildings on either side, and all the structures were covered in greenery, giving the space an idyllic vibe.

Natalie spun around for the second shot, showing off the back of the dress. She also revealed how short the ensemble was, with a hem that came just a few inches down her legs, revealing plenty of her toned thighs. She gazed over her shoulder at the camera as she posed, and accessorized with a black structured bag.

She finished off the post with a more artistic shot, in which she captured a selfie of her reflection in a window. A luxurious chandelier was visible in the frame, and Natalie had put on a pair of sunglasses to add a hint of mystery to her look.

Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 5,800 likes as well as 109 comments within four hours of going live.

“Natalie, you are gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Stunning!” another added, followed by a heart emoji.

“You are absolutely beautiful and absolutely pretty and your blonde hair is absolutely amazing and your Outfit looks great,” a third fan remarked, showering Natalie with compliments.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie tantalized her fans with a steamy double update in which she rocked a barely-there red bikini that left little to the imagination. She posed outdoors in front of a rustic stone wall and her curves looked incredible in the skimpy swimwear.