NBA News: Mike D’Antoni Informs Houston Rockets He Won’t Be Returning, Per Report

One day after the Houston Rockets lost their Western Conference semifinal series to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team looks to have lost its head coach as well. According to a report from ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Mike D’Antoni has informed the Rockets that he won’t be returning for a fifth year at the helm in Houston next season and will instead become a free agent.

As relayed previously by The Inquisitr, Rockets GM Daryl Morey recently told USA Today that retaining the 69-year-old beyond the current campaign was the franchise’s top offseason priority, as the club’s key players were already in place. Before the 2019-20 season began, the two sides had even attempted to work out a contract extension, but D’Antoni ultimately elected to finish out the final year of his existing deal instead.

That contract was essentially concluded on Saturday when LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers eliminated Houston from postseason play in a 4-1 series rout.

Although the Rockets failed to escape the gauntlet that is the NBA’s Western Conference over his four years on the sidelines, D’antoni’s tenure with the organization was nonetheless a successful one. He compiled a 217-101 record during his time with the club, logging a regular-season winning percentage of 68.2 as a result.

D’Antoni’s famed “seven or seconds or less” offensive principles — which helped his Phoenix Suns ignite a space-and-pace evolution in the association during the mid-to-late 2000s — combined with Morey and the Rockets’ analytics-based approach to the game, proved to be a winning mix on the court.

The Rockets have consistently fielded one of the league’s best offenses over the course of D’Antoni’s tenure. This past season, the team ranked sixth league-wide offensively, scoring 112.5 points per 100 possessions, after finishing first or second by the same measure during each of the previous three seasons, according to NBA Stats.

Consequently, the current iteration of the Rockets reached new heights, finishing just one win shy of advancing to the NBA Finals in 2018 when they lost in seven games to the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors.

As shared by ESPN, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta thanked D’Antoni in a Sunday statement, wishing him well in his future endeavors.

“Mike is a true professional and an amazing basketball mind,” he said. “He is a winner, and we have been blessed to have had such an outstanding coach and leader to work with the past four seasons.”

D’Antoni, who has twice been named the league’s Coach of the Year, is now open to pursue other opportunities. According to Wojnarowski, he will be considered among a group of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers’ open coaching job.