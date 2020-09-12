‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Flaunts Her Putting Skills In A Tiny Black Mini Skirt

Pro golfer Paige Spiranac sent pulses racing yet again after demonstrating her putting skills on the green — all while wearing the smallest of mini skirts. The upload was posted onto the Club Champion Instagram account, as Spiranac had partnered with the company to advertise for their putters and other equipment.

The outfit that Spiranac wore was one that she had revealed to fans before in a sultry pic where she knelt down on the green. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she wore a bright red athleisure-style top in a skintight fabric that featured a strapless silhouette and a revealing scooped neckline.

Spiranac paired the top with a black Nike skirt. The garment had a high-waisted silhouette to emphasize the model’s enviable hourglass figure. The hemline was incredibly short, leaving her toned legs on full display, and the Nike swoosh logo was printed in the corner of the garment.

Spiranac sported white golfing shoes with black patent leather accents at the toe and the heel, and styled her wavy blond locks into a half-up, half-down look. In her previous post, Spiranac joked that she matched her ensemble to her new putter, which had a black body with a red grip.

The video opened with Spiranac preparing for her putt on a picturesque golfing green, with lush trees and a blue sky in the background.

After sinking her putt, she then demonstrated an encore performance. Spiranac then explained to the camera her tips about buying a compatible putter. The golfer warned that prospective buyers should not be prejudiced by brands.

She added that she knew her new club was the one because of how its face felt after hitting the ball.

“The feel on this one was so much better,” she explained, citing how she enjoyed a slight “pop” upon contact. The specific model was the ER5 Hatchback.

In the caption for the video, Club Champion offered a free grip fitting for any interested customers, and added that putting accounted for around 40 percent of all strokes made on the course.

Some Instagram users praised the new video.

“Boy. She can really putt the ball,” raved one fan. Another expressed his thoughts on the clip by simply posting several red heart emoji.

However, others were less thrilled with the company’s choice of spokesperson.

“Why on earth would you sink this low to put her up as the face of your business?” lamented one critic. “Certainly you can’t be that desperate for customers, can you?”

Despite the naysayers, Spiranac continues to grow her audience on social media and through her podcast, and recently dropped jaws after modeling a fringed skirt while on the course, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.