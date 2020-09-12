Ashley Alexiss Looks Stunning As She Stretches Out In A Hammock On Vacation

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss is currently enjoying a vacation in the Maldives to celebrate her wedding anniversary, and she has been taking her 2.1 million Instagram followers along with her by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps on Instagram — and one of her latest posts is no different. In a recent share, Ashley brought her fans into a peaceful moment in which she was relaxing in a hammock amidst breathtaking scenery.

Ashley and her husband are staying at the Ayada Maldives resort, and Ashley has shown different elements of the resort, as well as plenty of her curvaceous figure. A quasi-hammock crafted from black net fabric stretched between two flat patio areas outside appeared in her recent snap, and Ashley brought a pillowy white comforter to add to the experience. The hammock was secured on both sides, and it hung over a body of water that undulated gently and appeared calm.

The sun was shining, but the spot Ashley was reclined in what looked like a shady spot. She had the blanket arranged over the net material, and seemed to have another blanket over top of her curvaceous figure. She her one arm extended completely above her head and the other bent, with her forearm resting atop her forehead.

Her long blond locks seemed to be pulled into a bun, and she had a pair of simple stud earrings in her earlobes. She had the white material artfully draped over her voluptuous figure, and it gave her fans a peek at her ample assets as it draped over her breasts, as well as her slim waist. Her curvaceous legs were fully exposed, and her sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous against the pale bedding she surrounded herself with. She paired the sexy image with a simple caption.

Ashley had her eyes closed in the shot and appeared to be utterly relaxed. Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 16,000 likes within nine hours, as well as 95 comments from her audience.

“In my dreams for now but definitely goals,” one fan commented, loving the scenic setting.

“Beautiful as always,” another follower added simply.

“Omg.. that looks like absolute paradise,” a third fan remarked, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“When the woman is more beautiful than the landscape,” another wrote.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley gave her audience a peek into her vacation adventures by posing at the end of a long boardwalk area atop a pastel-colored bike. She rocked a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination as well as a striped t-shirt, and allowed her long blond locks to blow in the wind as she enjoyed a bicycle ride in paradise.