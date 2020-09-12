Yanet Garcia Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Colorful Bikini

Fitness enthusiast and sexy weather girl Yanet Garcia looked smoking hot in her latest social media share. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to showcase her fabulous physique while strutting her stuff in a colorful bikini.

Yanet’s swimsuit appeared to be crocheted from a combination of brown, yellow and teal yarn. The top had triangle-shaped cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms had a low-rise front with sides pulled high on her hips, accentuating her curves. The popular influencer wore her brunette tresses down with a deep side part

The post was a short video clip from her TikTok account, which saw her standing in front of a door. What appeared to be a white robe hung on the wall beside her. The clip showed her body from the knees up as she faced the camera.

The video began with Yanet seeming to round a corner and walk toward the camera. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she ran her hand through her hair while she gazed at the lens.

The video then moved to a scene that showed Yanet’s body from a closer angle as she stood with her hips chocked to one side. With her thick hair obscuring most of her face, she tilted her head back while looking at the camera. She held pieces of her hair in one of her hands while striking a sexy pose. The pose showcased her taut abs and curvy hips as well as her ample chest. Her shapely thighs were also on display.

Yanet kept the caption short, adding only pink heart emoji.

The post was a hit, racking up one million likes within several hours of it being shared to her account.

The update also garnered plenty of comments from her 13.4 million Instagram followers. Hundreds of heart-eye and flame emoji filled the comments section, along with remarks written in other languages. A few of Yanet’s English-speaking admirers chimed in with dozens of flattering remarks.

“This why she the goddess of weather girls,” quipped one Instagram user.

“So amazingly gorgeous!!!!!” a second follower gushed.

“That is what perfect is,” a third comment read.

“How can someone be so pretty?!?!” wrote a fourth fan.

Yanet has a body that was made for bikinis, and she does not seem to mind showing it off in a variety of flattering outfits. Earlier in the month, she flaunted her figure in a set of pale pink activewear that hugged her curves in all the right places.