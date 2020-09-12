Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Shows Off Her ‘Fire Leg Day’ In Skintight Ribbed Leggings

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers yet again after showing off a grueling “fire leg day” routine that demonstrated just how the model maintains her enviable physique.

For the occasion, she wore a sports bra and leggings combo. The sports bra was a chic black hue that flattered the model’s glowing skin. The top sported a low scooped neckline that gave fans a view of her décolletage and was supported by thin spaghetti straps, revealing a maximum amount of her collarbone and shoulders. The hem of the garment cropped just below her bust-line so that her toned abs were on fully display.

Lvovna coupled the sports bra with a pair of dove gray leggings. The garment was made from a trendy ribbed material that hugged the model’s sculpted legs and midriff. Its high-waisted silhouette cinched at Lvovna’s waist, accentuating her hourglass figure.

Lvovna completed the ensemble with a pair of black and white sneakers. She styled her hair into a half-up, half-down look and her wavy brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders and back. A few escaped tendrils beautifully framed her face.

In the first video, Lvovna showed off her stylish attire before beginning her grueling workout, playfully tugging at her waistband to emphasize her trim physique. She then launched into the first exercise, which consisted of high bar squats. Next came a challenging hip thrust, which Lvovna completed with a mask around her chin.

The third move was a leg press with high knee placement, followed by elevated lunges. Lvovna then showed off her strength by completing Romanian deadlifts and cable squats. The final drill was a cable kickback.

Throughout her fitness session, Lvovna would also take sips of Redline, an energy drink that is part of the Bang Energy family.

Fans loved the new update, and awarded the post around 10,000 likes and more than 215 comments.

“You are always killing it gorgeous! Keep going,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with both a heart-eye face and a curled bicep emoji.

“Appreciate your workouts vids… you’re amazing,” raved a second.

“That derriere… praise the Lord,” proclaimed a third.

“You work very hard and the results are amazing,” complimented a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face symbol.

Though Lvovna often posts videos from the gym, like a recent “high volume leg” workout, she also keeps followers updated with shots of her everyday life. For example, she recently stunned fans after wearing a pair of tiny black Daisy Dukes, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.