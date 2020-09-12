Katelyn Runck Is A Total Smokeshow In A Cleavage-Baring Gown With Insane High Slits

Fitness sensation Katelyn Runck was drop-dead gorgeous in a very revealing blue gown for today’s Instagram upload, giving followers an eyeful of her deep cleavage and killer curves. The halterneck dress offered a great view of busty assets thanks to a massive cutout gashing along the bodice, which also flashed a good glimpse of her midriff and tight abs. Two thick straps crisscrossed high on her chest, extending into a pair of would-be cups that clung tightly to her voluptuous assets. The eye-popping number was complete with a set of outrageously high slits that almost reached her cinched waist, exposing her long, lean legs and teasing the absence of any underwear.

Katelyn shared two photos of the sexy look, both of which captured her from head to toe, flaunting her insane figure in all of its splendor. The model chose an elegant setting for the shoot to go with her sophisticated, yet provocative attire. She posed on a sumptuous, white stone bridge complete with wrought-iron lanterns. Both snaps portrayed her standing with one hand on the railing, which was supported by a row of narrow, ornate columns. The light-toned stonework made her outfit truly pop, emphasizing the rich, Egyptian-blue shade of her gown — which, in turn, accentuated her glowing tan.

The gorgeous brunette showed off her hip and thigh in the first snap, gracefully raising her knee as she pulled her flowy, ankle-length skirt to the side. The pose also highlighted her sculpted, muscular calf and delicate ankle, which her strappy sandals perfectly showcased. The stylish footwear was an open-toe design that displayed her chic pedicure. The black heels complemented her long, dark tresses, which were swept to the side, tumbling over her shoulder.

Katelyn posed with her legs parted in the second shot, flaunting her chiseled pins through the outfit’d incredible slits. The front of the skirt formed ample pleats that fell in between her thighs, while the sides hugged her hips, highlighting her hourglass shape. The stunner lifted up one hand, coquettishly running her fingers through her hair and showing off the tattoo on her forearm. Her lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression, adding to her seductive vibe.

The model penned a witty caption for her photos, crediting fashion brand, Faeriesty, for the smoking-hot look.

Needless to say, the tantalizing post sent fans into a frenzy, reeling in more than 17,600 likes and close to 800 comments in the first two hours of going live.

“OMG yesssss that is the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen you in,” gushed one follower, leaving a trail of fire emoji for the sizzling brunette.

“She is so beautiful and so elegant in that dress,” chimed in a second Instagrammer, adding a string of flattering emoji.

“You look amazing in blue,” read a third message, followed by a couple of heart eyes.

“Simply spectacular!! The refinement of this is on point,” commented a fourth person, who added a pair of blue hearts.

The double update came just one day after the North Dakota-born beauty showed off her fierce physique in a sexy pair of unzipped Daisy Dukes. Before that, Katelyn sent temperatures soaring of her feed in an impossibly tiny red bikini that left nothing to the imagination.