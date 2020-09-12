Genesis Lopez Reveals Cleavage, Curves In Dark Gray Sportswear

Genesis Lopez showcased her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 4.8 million followers on Friday, September 11. The Japanese-Brazilian model wore a skintight fitness set in the two-photo update.

Genesis sported a dark gray two-piece set. It included a one-shoulder sports bra and body-hugging leggings. The top boasted a low-cut neckline that dipped low on her voluptuous chest, offering a nice view of her décolletage. The garment had a snug fit on her breasts that made her ample cleavage look more prominent. The length of the clothing allowed her to showcase her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The stretchable trousers that she sported hugged her body like a glove. It was high-waisted with a thick waistband that hugged her slim waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips. The color of her outfit suited her nicely.

In the first picture, Genesis stood indoors in front of a white wall in her sexy outfit. She posed front and center with her right foot forward. The influencer raised one arm to her nape, holding her long hair. She looked straight into the camera with her head slightly tilted.

The second snap showed Genesis showed her toned backside. Her legs were close to each other as she faced her left side, grabbing her locks with her right hand. The angle also displayed a nice look at her round derriere.

Genesis kept her accessories minimal and wore a dainty pendant necklace, a pair of stud earrings, and a small black handbag. She also sported beige high-heeled sandals with her sporty outfit. Her brunette locks were untied and styled straight.

In the caption, the internet personality mentioned that she was famished when the snap was shot.

The latest upload has earned a lot of praise from her social media fans, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Fans and some fellow models hit the “like” button over 94,500 times and left more than 950 comments on the tantalizing post. Countless other admirers were short on words, opting to drop a string of emoji instead.

“You have the best body! You have beautiful facial features — a perfect mix. Your parents must be proud,” one of her admirers wrote.

“Only you can pull off wearing exercise clothes to a night out, and make it look classy. Undeniably gorgeous!” gushed another fan, adding flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I guess if you have the perfect figure, you never have to worry about what you wear. You are a perfect example of that,” added a third follower.