Tahlia Skaines Looks Super Hot In A Backless Mini Dress

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 12, to share a smoking-hot update with her 539,000 followers. In the latest post, the Australian bombshell rocked a backless mini dress that showcased her incredible figure.

Tahlia was snapped at a cafe in Australia. According to the geotag, she was somewhere on the Gold Coast. In the first snapshot, she sat on a flat surface that looked similar to that of a long bench. She showed her toned backside to the photographer, tucking one leg under her thigh. The hottie raised her hands over her head as she angled her head to the side. She smiled with her pearly whites shown.

In the second pic, Tahlia posed by crossing her legs with most of her left side shown to the camera. The stunner was holding her drink with both of her hands as she gazed into the lens. Sunlight hit parts of her body, and it made her bronzed complexion look glowing.

Tahlia rocked a dangerously short black dress that was made of ribbed fabric. The garment was sleeveless and had a backless design that helped highlight her toned arms back. The clothing also boasted low-cut sides that exposed a glimpse of her sideboob. The hem hit at her upper thighs. She completed her look with a pair of white knee-high boots.

The influencer sported several accessories, including a pair of small hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. She also had her nails painted white. She wore her platinum blond hair in a center part and pulled most of it into a high ponytail, letting the long strands hanging over her back.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her outfit. She also shared that the ensemble came from a brand called Hiring Outfit, tagging the online retailer’s Instagram page in the picture.

Since being published, the latest share has been liked more than 8,200 times and has received over 110 comments. Tahlia’s legion of fans wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how gorgeous she looked. Some followers decided to leave a mix of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed.

“Beautiful during the day, gorgeous at night. You really are like a spring garden. Blooming as ever,” one of her followers wrote.

“It’s not the dress. It’s the woman. You make any outfit look stunning! You are so flawless. I aspire to be like you,” gushed another admirer.

“Heavenly beauty,” a third social media user commented, adding four red heart emoji at the end of the comment.