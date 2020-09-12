Colton Underwood Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By Cassie Randolph’s Restraining Order After Not Seeing Her For Month

'The Bachelor' star was in Colorado when his ex-girlfriend accused him of stalker-ish behavior.

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood was reportedly blindsided by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s move to file a restraining order against him.

A source close to the 28-year-old former NFL player told Us Weekly that Colton has not spoken to Cassie “in a month” and was stunned by the Domestic Violence Prevention paperwork she filed in which she accused him of stalking her, sending bizarre text messages, and placing a tracking device on her car.

“He’s been in Colorado and this was all a surprise. He was completely blindsided,” the insider told the outlet.

Cassie’s court documents also stated that Colton accused her of seeing her ex-boyfriend and Young Once co-star, Caelan Tiongson, behind his back. The source confirmed that part of the story to be true, alleging that the speech therapist was “in touch” with her ex when she was dating Colton and that she began seeing him again once she ended things with The Bachelor star.

Fans of the ABC dating franchise know that the exes had an unconventional relationship that never included a proposal or live-in situation. When Colton contacted COVID-19, he temporarily stayed at Cassie’s family’s Huntington Beach, California home, where he was quarantined in a third-floor bedroom while the family took care of him until he was better. The couple split in late May, shortly after Colton’s coronavirus battle was behind him.

“Colton was absolutely in love with Cassie,” the insider said. “It was clear she did not feel the same way about him, which of course, upset him. It was really hard for him. She literally broke up with him as soon as he was healthy enough to move out.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While many fans of the dating show never thought the couple had a healthy relationship — in the aftermath of the restraining order drama, some viewers pointed to the ABC leading man’s infamous fence jump as a major red flag — others felt Cassie was never in it for the “right reasons” to begin with.

On social media, comments were all over the board as some fans supported Colton and others were Team Cassie. On Twitter, some viewers admitted to never being a fan of Cassie and accused her of using The Bachelor for clout.

But others blasted Colton as “manipulative” and noted that his insider did not deny the story and merely stated he hadn’t talked to Cassie in a while.

Others pointed out that Cassie must have texts and phone messages to prove that something was definitely awry, otherwise she would have never taken things this far.