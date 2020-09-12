Kelly Clarkson Breaks Her Silence On Divorce: ‘It’s A Lot To Process And Deal With’

Kelly filed to end her marriage to Brandon Blackstock in June.

Kelly Clarkson has spoken out about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage. The Voice coach discussed the breakdown of her relationship in a new interview published this week, but admitted that she won’t intentionally be dishing all the details for the sake of their children.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” Kelly, who’s mainly stayed quiet about her breakup, told The LA Times.

But the ever candid star admitted that the topic won’t be completely off the table and said she may address some aspects of her divorce “eventually” while chatting with guests on her eponymous NBC talk show — but only if the subject comes up naturally.

“I’m assuming [it will] happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned,” the original American Idol winner explained.

“My children and his older children — there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss…’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm. It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The star also shared that writing music is a big source of therapy for her. She called putting her feelings into song her “outlet” and suggested she may have written new tracks based on her tumultuous past few months for her upcoming new album.

Kelly and Brandon share two kids together, River, 6, and Remington, 4. The music manager is also dad to another son and daughter from a previous relationship, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, who Kelly is very close with.

Her latest interview marks the first time the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer has explicitly addressed her breakup since she quietly moved forward to end her marriage on June 4. Kelly filed papers in Los Angeles after being locked down with her estranged husband and their kids for several weeks at their sprawling ranch in Montana. She listed the date of their separation date as “TBD.”

Rumors about what caused the two to go their separate ways have swirled ever since. One report alleged that Kelly knew divorce was her only option after lockdown only magnified their alleged existing marital issues.

Kelly’s been keeping busy since the news of her split was announced and will return to NBC this fall for new episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.