Tarsha Whitmore Displays Cleavage In A Sexy Corset While Posing With A Drink In Hand: ‘Cheers’

Tarsha Whitmore kicked off the weekend with a bubbly, curve-flaunting post that saw her smiling from ear to ear as she posed with a cocktail in hand. The Australian bombshell flashed more than her beaming smile in the eye-popping snap, displaying her sexy cleavage in a shiny satin corset with a plunging neckline.

The 20-year-old appeared to be in a bar, with a geotag identifying the location of her photo as Queensland’s Gold Coast. She was seated in a booth, sitting with her legs crossed. She rested one hand on the bench, raising the other with an elegant gesture that flaunted her colorful, fruity drink while also allowing her to showcase her stylish manicure. Tarsha turned her gaze to the side, seeming captivated by something off camera. The pose showed off her hourglass frame, which her formfitting outfit perfectly emphasized.

The corset included slightly ruched triangular cups that were spaced wide apart, offering a great view of her busty assets. The skintight number accentuated her midriff and waist, closing in the front with a series of metal hooks, which were set against a narrow black backdrop that further enhanced their silver shine. The rest of the top was a pink-nude color that seemed to match her nail polish, and was adorned with a chic floral print incorporating vibrant hues of red, orange, green, and blue.

The sizzling blonde coupled her top with skintight blue jeans that hugged her hips and thighs. The denim was a light shade that complemented her corset, which, in turn, looked flattering against her deep bronze. A sliver of tanned skin was visible between the cropped top and the high-rise waistline, although the ample décolletage and sleeveless design generously displayed Tarsha’s flawless suntan.

The model appeared to have been photographed in low light, with the flash serving to illuminate her figure. Her long, honey-blond tresses framed her face in loose waves, brushing over her shoulder and covering one of her spaghetti straps.

Tarsha captioned her photo with a tropical drink emoji. She added a cherry blossom that seemed evocative of her outfit’s cheerful print, crediting PrettyLittleThing for the eye-popping look.

Her over 846,000 followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 9,800 likes within the first hour, in addition to over 80 messages.

“I miss your face,” commented fellow Aussie model Tahlia Skaines.

“Cheers Tarsha,” chimed in another Instagram user.

“Glowing Beauty,” a third fan complimented her radiant look, leaving a pair of fire emoji for emphasis.

“[I] Literally have no words,” a fourth person gushed over her hotness, adding a trail of hot-face emoji.