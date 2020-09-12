Allie Auton Shows Sideboob In Sexy New Selfie On Instagram

Allie Auton recently took to Instagram to update her 572,000 followers with a new sultry selfie. In the latest sizzling post, uploaded on September 11, the 24-year-old model wore a black bikini that showcased her incredible assets.

In the snapshot, Allie rocked a tiny black bikini top with a ruched design. The tiny garment barely contained her voluptuous breasts that its straight neckline sat low on her chest. As a result, it displayed a great deal of her cleavage. The thin straps that went over her neck and another pair of strings tied around her back provided support for her ample bust. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob was also seen from certain angles.

The social media star captured the sizzling-hot selfie somewhere at a beach in the Gold Coast in Australia, according to the geotag. She held the camera in her left hand as she extended her arm away from her upper body to get the best angle possible. The bombshell gazed directly at the lens and gave a closed-lip smile.

Her background showed a giant rock formation, as well as the blue sky. Her bronzed tan glowed under the sunshine, which a lot of viewers thought beautiful. Many of them expressed their feelings about her flawless skin in the comments.

For the occasion, Allie styled her blond hair, so it hung straight and loose. She tucked her tresses behind her ears, letting the strands cascade over her back. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and some studs. The influencer also sported a pair of sunglasses, which was worn on top of her head.

In the caption, Allie wrote something about the hot weather, adding a smiling face with three hearts emoji at the end of the post. A lot of her online supporters took to the comments section to let her know she looked so beautiful. Countless other followers gushed over her tantalizing assets. Some fans still seemed to be rendered speechless and instead chose to express their admiration with a string of emoji.

“You are so beautiful and perfect! Your skin looks amazingly good. It must be great to live in Australia. After this pandemic, I might consider moving there,” a follower commented.

“What a gorgeous lady! I checked how old you are, and I am surprised at how young you are. At 24, you already achieved so much. Your parents must be proud,” wrote another social media user.

“I cannot deal with you! You have that one-of-a-kind beauty and a banging body,” gushed a third admirer, adding a trail of flame emoji at the end of the comment.