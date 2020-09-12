Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Her 50th Birthday In A Tiny String Bikini Partying On A Yacht

Taraji looked years younger than her age in the skimpiest white two-piece.

Taraji P. Henson ushered in her 50th birthday in a seriously skimpy white bikini. The Empire star totally defied her age as she put her fit and toned body on full show while partying on a yacht on Friday, September 11.

Taraji shared several photos from her big day with her 16.2 million Instagram followers. In the first, she posed on the bow of the boat with both hands on her head as she looked out at the ocean.

The Cookie Lyon actress left very little to the imagination in her two-piece, which featured two tiny triangular pieces of material over her chest. It had two thin strings tied around her neck and another around her torso.

She paired that with seriously tiny bottoms with a very small piece of white material held up by two thin strings over her hips. The bikini showcased her multiple tattoos, including a large, ornate inking across her torso.

Taraji had her hair piled up on her head with bold red streaks and rocked sunglasses with thick black-and-white striped frames. She also accessorized with a long necklace that dangled down almost as far as her navel.

In the second snap, she placed both hands on the rail behind her and turned slightly to the left to give the camera a better look at her toned figure.

Taraji struck a number of other sultry poses in the remaining snaps, which included a look at her toned booty in the thong bottoms. She whipped her hair and looked out over the water with the shoreline in front of her as her friends looked on.

The comments section was flooded with birthday messages for the star, with many in disbelief that she’d just turned 50.

“HBD SIS 50 where??? Looking amazing enjoy life!!!” one person said.

“Yesssss Queen! Live your life!!!” another wrote.

“You better get it, @tarajiphenson!! You look GREAT!! Blessed birthday Queen!” a third person commented.

“Dang girl,” a fourth comment red with eight fire emoji.

Taraji’s latest upload has received more than 711,700 likes and over 20,300 comments.

But this isn’t the first time she’s dropped jaws in her swimwear. In April, the former Person of Interest star shared a sizzling mirror selfie to Instagram as she posed in a cut-out one-piece.

Taraji had her seriously long red locks cascading over her left shoulder. She posed in her bedroom and admitted she felt like The Little Mermaid.

“Feeling like #Ariel the [mermaid]. STAY SAFE!!! Oh and I did my own hair. K byyyyyyeeeee,” she captioned the upload.