‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, September 11: Bill Loves Both Women But Wants A Life With Only One

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, September 11 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in a foul mood. He entered his office and blasted Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) for sitting in his chair, per SheKnows Soaps.

Bill Admits He Wants Katie

“My desk, my office, my world!” he screamed. Wyatt scrambled out of the CEO’s seat and asked his father what the problem was. Bill said that Wyatt’s mother was his problem. He related how Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had tricked him into going to the Forrester mansion by making it seem as if Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was in trouble.

Wyatt didn’t think that Quinn was his father’s only problem. Bill relented and admitted that he was confused about the Brooke and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) situation. He had built a life with Katie and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) and wanted them back. When Wyatt questioned him about who he loves, Bill said that he loved them both. But he wanted a life with Katie because no one had a more profound or positive impact on him than she did.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge fills Eric in on Quinn’s bold and brazen opportunist move. pic.twitter.com/7hqY93UpYT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 11, 2020

Ridge Rants About Quinn

At Forrester Creations, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) ranted about Bill and Quinn. He said that, once again, Bill had come between him and his ex-wife. Eric Forrester (John McCook) advised his son to let go of his hatred for the media mogul. If Brooke had wanted Bill back, she would have had ample opportunity to do so. Eric could see that Ridge still loved his ex-wife.

As seen in the above image, Ridge said that he and Brooke were just starting to talk when Quinn pitched up and ruined everything. Eric admitted that he hated that his wife could not see that Ridge and Brooke belonged together.

Quinn Has A New Proposal

Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) video called Quinn. She checked in on her best friend to see how she was doing. Quinn had a new plan to end the interference in Ridge and Shauna’s marriage. She thought that they should redo their vows. She pointed out that Ridge didn’t remember the ceremony and Brooke didn’t respect it. This way they could give the former Mrs. Ridge Forrester a front-row seat to all the action. Shauna didn’t feel comfortable but her bestie convinced her that she could do it right this time.

Ridge walked in and Quinn seized the opportunity to ask him about a vow renewal. She said that Shauna deserved a real wedding with attendants, rings, vows, and a bridal gown. She asked him to give Shauna that gift.

Donna Brokers The Peace

Katie walked into the CEO office where Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) was unpacking lunch on the conference table. She immediately realized that her sibling had set her and Brooke up to have lunch together. Donna explained that she would like them to work through their issues. The eldest Logan said that she would apologize as many times as she needed to. She loved Katie and had made a mistake by kissing Bill. Donna asked Katie to forgive her sister.

Katie said that things couldn’t conveniently go back to normal. She could see that her ex was drawn to Brooke. She said that she was sure that her sister and the dressmaker would eventually reunite. Brooke said that it could also happen for Katie and Bill.