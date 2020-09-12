Alexa Collins Goes Braless In A Clingy Nude Mini Dress: ‘Who’s Ready For The Weekend?’

Alexa Collins ended the workweek with a steamy Instagram selfie that left followers wanting more. The gorgeous blonde was weekend-ready in a glittery nude mini dress that hugged her figure, showing off her sizzling curves as she snapped a sultry pic in the mirror. The 24-year-old opted to go braless under the skintight item, which fit her like a glove, leading one fan to comment, “I’m sure you were poured into that dress! Stunner!” More of her admirers followed suit, dropping gushing messages and flooding the comments section with loving emoji.

The outfit was from the brand Stefashia Fashion, which Alexa made sure to tag in her caption. The Miami model recently dazzled her audience with another eye-popping design from the same label, baring her deep cleavage in a plunging, high-slit number for a series of flirty selfies. Her latest showcase featured a much tamer, scooped neckline that only showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage but clung tightly enough to her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets.

The sleeveless item gave fans a peek at her slender arms, boasting thin straps that were covered by Alexa’s cascading curls. In addition to leaving her décolletage on show, the look also flashed a glimpse of her chiseled pins thanks to its thigh-skimming hemline. The formfitting garment was adorned with numerous sparkling details, although it was unclear whether they were rhinestones or sequins. Alexa matched her earrings to her outfit, rocking shiny studs. Her long, golden tresses were worn with a mid-part and styled in voluminous waves that framed her face, calling attention to her striking features.

Alexa coquettishly brushed back a lock of hair to allow the jewelry to be seen. She cocked her hip and crossed her legs, giving off seductive vibes as she peered into the mirror with an intense, alluring gaze and provocatively parted lips. The pose emphasized the difference between the swell of her hip and her tiny waist, highlighting her lithe, yet sinuous physique. The selfie cut off just above the knee, displaying her hourglass frame.

In her caption, the Florida hottie invited fans to share their weekend plans, adding a sparkles emoji that seemed evocative both of her excitement and her shimmering outfit. Her devotees didn’t hesitate to heed her request, while also showering the model with compliments.

“My plans tonight is [are] a dinner and a movie… How about yours?” wrote one person.

“You look so beautiful in this dress,” chimed in a second Instagrammer, further expressing their adoration with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking so truly amazing,” read another message.

In the span of 12 hours, the selfie garnered more than 13,000 likes and 138 comments, proving to be very popular with Alexa’s online admirers. The upload came just a few hours after the bombshell heated up her feed with a scorching lingerie pic that saw her looking smoking-hot in a sheer black lace corset and matching panties.