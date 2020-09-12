Brit Manuela Tugs Down Athletic Wear And Flashes Huge Smile In Most Recent Update

Fitness model Brit Manuela took to her Instagram page on Friday evening with a series of photos that thrilled her 1.1 million followers. She flaunted her fit physique in two different sets of body-hugging workout wear that left fans wanting more, and the post garnered over 30,000 likes before the night was over.

In the first several images, Brit wore a matching crop top and leggings that featured vertically ribbed fabric that clung to her slim figure. The spaghetti straps rested close to her neckline on either side, exposing her chiseled shoulders without interruption. The lower hem ended just below her pert breasts, leaving plenty of bare skin between the two garments.

The lines of her toned abdominal muscles were enticingly visible, made even more so when Brit seductively pulled down the high waistband of her leggings. The skintight fit revealed no lines to indicate she was wearing anything underneath.

Brit maintained a positive demeanor during the casual photo shoot, and kept a beautiful smile on her face throughout. At one point, she threw her head back and appeared to have been captured in the midst of a giggle.

Her long, brunette tresses were parted off-center and casually styled, falling over her right shoulder in messy waves. She accessorized with a small, coin-sized pendant on a delicate chain around her neck, as well as multiple pairs of gold-colored hoop earrings in descending sizes.

Brit’s second outfit was a light tan sports bra and bicycle short combination that flaunted a bit more of her sculpted figure. This top had a slightly more demure design than the first, but the short legs displayed her curvaceous thighs, particularly in one image, when she posed facing the camera with her backside.

In this section of snaps, she pulled her hair into a high ponytail for a sportier vibe.

Brit credited the brand Gym King Women for both of her ensembles.

Many of Brit’s Instagram followers were quick to respond to her stunning appearance, as well as the encouraging caption accompanying the post, which promoted self-love and confidence. The comments section was flooded with hundreds of adoring phrases and series of affectionate emoji at the time of this writing.

“So gorgeous and strong,” declared one fan with admiration.

“Thx for inspiring us all,” praised a second person, who added a bicep-curl emoji to emphasize their words.

“Appreciate u so much!” exclaimed a third follower.

“Love this set!! Such cute shots,” proclaimed a fourth fan, adding a few heart symbols at the end of their compliment.