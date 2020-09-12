Leigh-Anne Pinnock Slays In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock brought the heat to her Instagram account on Friday, September 11, wowing her 5.8 million followers with a two-photo set of her modeling a black bikini from luxury swimwear brand In’A’Seashell — Leigh-Anne’s own company.

Leigh-Anne wore a one-shoulder top that clasped together with a gold fastener one her shoulder. The bathing suit top featured a tight band that circled around her midriff. Her toned and taut abdomen was on full display.

The bikini bottoms dipped low on her waist and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. The bottoms were held together by gold clips much like the one on the top of the bathing suit.

Leigh-Anne wore her hair slicked back into a tight braid that tumbled down one shoulder and reached past her waist. As for her jewelry, she chose to accessorize with a silver necklace with an open circle pendant, as well as two gold bangles on one wrist and multiple rings on her fingers.

In the first picture of the slideshow, the singer looked directly at the camera, her brown eyes fixed on the lens. Her lips were formed into a tight line. Both of her arms hung down by her sides, with one in front of her body, the other behind her back.

The second shot depicted Leigh-Anne holding her intricate braid with both hands, curving it around her torso. Once again, she made eye contact with the camera, only this time, her lips were parted and her sparkling white teeth shined.

In the caption of the photo, Leigh-Anne quoted the inspirational song “Try Again” by the late Aaliyah.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post in droves, eager to shower their idol with compliments and praise for her latest swimwear look.

“Damn Leigh-Anne you’re on fire,” shared one person, following up their message with a smiley face with heart-eyes and a flame emoji.

“LOVE the design,” exclaimed a second follower, punctuating their comment with a flame emoticon and two clapping hands.

“SURREAL,” wrote a third fan in all-caps, including four red hearts for emphasis.

“PERFECTION,” declared a fourth social media user, adding a pink heart and flame emoji to the comment.

At the time of this writing, Leigh-Anne’s latest upload garnered over 150,000 likes and received over 1,300 comments.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Leigh-Anne recently took to her account to share another swimsuit picture, this time posing in a pink bikini.