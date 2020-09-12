NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Almost Picked A Very Different Free Agency Destination

Tom Brady’s pick for free agency almost looked very different.

The longtime New England Patriots signal-caller is set to begin his first-ever season in a different jersey, as he prepares to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Brady shocked many with his decision to leave the Patriots after spending 20 seasons there and becoming the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls.

While the quarterback looks to turn the Bucs into Super Bowl contenders, Dan Patrick revealed this week that Brady almost ended up much farther north. The radio host revealed that Brady’s final three teams included the Los Angeles Chargers, which had been reported as a potential landing spot, and the Chicago Bears, which would have been more of a surprise.

“Did you know that the Bears were in the final list of teams for Tom Brady?… The final list that Brady was looking at, the Chargers, the Bears, and the Buccaneers,” Patrick said, via The Big Lead. “I was told this yesterday. I said, ‘Wait a minute. The Bears?’ [The source] told me yes.”

MIKE EHRMANN / Getty Images

It’s not clear how close he would have been to picking Chicago over Tampa. As The Inquisitr reported back in March, shortly after he made the shocking decision to leave New England, Brady wanted to stay as close to the East Coast as possible so he would be able to see his son, Jack, who lives in New York City with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

A source told the New York Post’s Page Six that he decided against playing for the Chargers because it would have put him an entire country away from his oldest child.

“A lot of [the reason for his choice] had to do with proximity to New York,” a source shared with the outlet, “Jack lives in New York and [Brady] wants to be close to his son.”

It’s not clear just how much Brady will get to see his son during the unusual NFL season, which has already been shortened as the coronavirus led to the elimination of all preseason games. Florida is one of the mandatory quarantine states for visitors to New York, meaning anyone who travels from the Sunshine State would have to remain quarantined for 14 days upon arriving. Illinois, the home of Brady’s supposed almost-home with the Chicago Bears, is on the list as well.