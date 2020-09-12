Keke Palmer Slays In A Chanel Swimsuit With Matching Earrings

Keke Palmer went haute couture in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 9.9 million followers on Friday, September 11. In the three-photo set, the actress and activist emerged from the pool in a black Chanel one-piece with sparkling earrings to match.

Keke appeared soaking wet in the images, water dripping down her face and body. It seemed as if she had just gotten out of the pool, as she lounged on the side, sticking her legs in the water. Her hair was slicked back into a long, intricate braid that slithered all the way down to her waist.

She sported a swimsuit with the Chanel logo emblazoned on the chest in a white design. The garment dipped low on her chest and showed a hint of cleavage. She paired the swimwear with glittering earrings that dangled from her ears. One read “CHA,” well the other read “NEL.” In the caption of the slideshow, she thanked her friend for gifting her the jewelry.

Her long nails were lacquered with a cobalt blue polish.

In the first snap of the series, Keke looked directly at the camera, her lips pursed together as if blowing a kiss. She tucked one leg in, while the other hung over the side of the pool.

The second shot depicted Keke closing her eyes and soaking up the rays from the sun. She bent both arms at the elbow and placed each hand on either side of her neck.

Keke showed off her large, multi-colored tattoo in the third photo, one that snaked its way from under her armpit to the top of her thigh.

In the comments section of the post, Keke’s followers immediately praised her with compliments for her latest look on the social media platform.

Some loved the full ensemble.

“The suit couldn’t look better,” declared one social media user, following up their message with hands raised in praise.

“Them Chanel earrings are cute, matching the swimwear,” said a second fan, adding starry-eyed smiley faves and flame emoji to their comment.

Others were here for her ink.

“It’s the tattoo for me!!!” exclaimed a third follower, punctuating their comment with four heart-eye emoji.

“So cuteee and that TAT is life bestie,” wrote a fourth fan, including smiley faces blowing kisses and heart-eye emoji for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Keke’s upload racked up over 145,000 likes and received more than 1,200 comments.

In addition to this post, Keke recently stunned her followers with another shot of herself in a bathing suit, this time modeling a tiny pink bikini.