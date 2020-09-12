Jana Duggar Helps Her Brother With A Project & Fans Are Even More Amazed By Her Talents

Jana Duggar seems to know how to do pretty much everything.

Jana Duggar may still be single, but she is keeping as busy as ever. The Counting On star loves to work on any project that she can get her hands on and she seems to enjoy every moment of it. On Friday, she shared a handful of pictures on her Instagram showing herself helping her brother, James, with putting in some shower tile.

The 30-year-old reality star admitted that she loves hanging out with her brothers, especially when they are working on something. She is not afraid to get down and dirty and do whatever it takes to get things done. In the series of six slides, Jana showed her skills at using a saw as she cut pieces of tile perfectly for the shower. Many of her 724,000 followers were a little worried that her hands were so close to the blade.

In the first snap, Jana looked intent on what she was doing. She was decked out in a black t-shirt and what looked like a pair of black pants. However, only a partial view of her outfit could be seen. Her watch and sunglasses continued the black theme, as well as her matching earbuds. She left her long hair down with the sides pulled back.

The Duggar daughter even filmed herself adding a tile onto the shower stall. In another cute video, she filmed James working on his project with the help of a friend. He was stooping down, but it didn’t look like he was aware that she had her camera zoomed in on him. After a few seconds, he turned around to see what she was up to. He then gave her a surprised look. He may have secretly known she was filming and was possibly just playing around.

The last video clip appeared to show off the finished project before they cleaned everything up. Jana’s Instagram followers had many things to say about her skills. Quite a few fans reminded her that she should have her own HGTV show. Others thought that she should start up her own business since she has so many talents. They were all highly impressed by all the things she can do.

“I am so impressed with your many talents! I wish I had 1/2 the skill you do!” one fan told her.

“You truly are a jack (in your case Jacqueline) of all trades!!!! You go girl!!!!” another admirer encouraged.

“Jana, you are awesome!!!” replied a third person.

Working is not all Jana does. She also finds time to relax and enjoy herself as well. Last month, she shared a picture while she relaxed on a boat as it glided across the lake. It looked like she was enjoying the last days of summer.