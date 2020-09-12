Bella Hadid Wow Fans With A Bold, Multicolored Ensemble

Bella Hadid shared a four-photo update to her Instagram account on Friday, September 11. In the slideshow, she wore a colorful ensemble made up of a tight-fitting top and skintight leggings — a fashionable look that wowed her 33 million followers on the social media platform.

The supermodel wore a green and turquoise top that featured a modest neckline, but stretched across her chest, which amplified her bust. She paired the shirt with pants that clung to her legs, the leggings emblazoned with swirls of orange, aqua, cobalt blue, and more bursts of color. She rocked an oversized, dark-wash denim jacket, as well as sheer heels.

Bella’s dark locks were styled in a half-up, half-down look, with her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, the rest of her tresses tumbling down her neck and fanning outwards at her shoulders. Several strands of her hair swept across the top of her forehead to give her a bang-esque look.

She sported large, chunky earrings.

In the first picture, Bella crouched down against a wooden wall. She held her hands behind her back. She tilted her chin to her shoulder and looked directly at the camera, a slight smile on her face.

In the second shot, she posed from the side, still in a crouching position. This time, she looked off-camera into the distance.

The third item was a short video clip that showed the model leaning against a pole, grinning and flaunting the full ensemble.

The fourth image featured Bella standing against the pole with a large smile on her face, her eyes closed. She bent one leg at the knee, lifting it in the air.

Bella’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise for her bold look.

“THE OUTFIT??!??” exclaimed one fan, following up their message with a rainbow emoji.

“Literal queenn,” shared another follower.

“This fit,” replied a third social media user, punctuating their comment with a crying face and a butterfly emoji.

“TF IS THIS,” asked a fourth person in all-caps, rhetorically, including three heart-eye emoji for emphasis. “HI QUEEN.”

At the time of this writing, the Instagram share received more than 87,000 AND 600 comments in just 20 minutes of the post being up.

One of Bella’s most recent uploads to the social media platform featured her wearing a tie-dyed bikini while dripping wet from the ocean. In that photo, she stood in the clear blue water as she showed off her fit figure.