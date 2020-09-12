Chris Hemsworth Says He’s Not Retiring From The MCU After ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Fear not Thor fans, it looks like Chris Hemsworth isn’t going anywhere anytime soon when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor recently caught up with Polish magazine Elle Man, where he put millions of hearts at ease when it came to his potential retirement. Hemsworth is slated to star in his fourth solo film in the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder which is set to premiere in 2022. No other actor from the studio has starred in four solo flicks, after Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. famous retired from their roles as Captain America and Iron Man after Avengers: Endgame.

“I’m not going into any retirement period,” he said. “Thor is way too young for that. I’m only 1,500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

Hemsworth also dished on the script for Love and Thunder, noting that he was more exciting reading it than he was when he got the pages for Thor: Ragnarok.

“I’m glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can’t reveal anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script… I had a lot more fun than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that shows something, because this movie was brilliant.”

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Love and Thunder will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster who will wield Mjolnir as Lady Thor. Tessa Thompson will be back as well reprising her role as Valkyrie, the MCU’s first LGBTQ character. There is no word yet on whether Tom Hiddleston will return as Loki, but many are suspecting his series on Disney Plus will tie into the fourth Thor flick.

For now, Thor: Love and Thunder is the only project in the works for Hemsworth, but fans have been speculating that he will show up in the third Guardians of the Galaxy installment. When we last saw the God of Thunder he was alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and some of the Guardians as they set to depart Earth in what appeared to be a search mission for Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Thor even jokes in the movie that they are the “Asgardians of the Galaxy,” suggesting they have more of a future together than just a brief scene. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t have a premiere date at this time but is supposed to come in 2022 or beyond. Filming for both films has not yet begun.