‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After More Than 230 Days Sober

Shaun Weiss is showing off a dramatic transformation after the Mighty Ducks star has been sober for close to eight months. As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, the former Disney star had made news for a series of drug-related arrests in recent years, and came to look nothing like the chubby youngster from movies like Mighty Ducks and Heavyweights.

Things seem to be turning around for the actor now, however. As the report noted, friend Drew Gallagher posted an update about Weiss on his GoFundMe page, noting that the actor had gotten a new set of teeth from a Los Angeles dentist — one that had an estimated value of between $50,000 and $100,000.

As Goldberg noted, the free work has allowed the down on formerly down-on-his-luck actor to focus donations on turning his life around.

“[It’s] allowed Shaun to use the gofundme funds to pay rent at his sober-living as well as buy some groceries,” Gallagher wrote in an update. “He’s even got an inexpensive laptop so he can access the internet.

“Still a long road ahead but growing each week!”

The positive update comes after Weiss made news for a series of drug-related arrests. As The Inquisitr reported, he was arrested in 2017 on drug charges and picked up by police just a few days later on a similar charge. The Mighty Ducks actor was sentenced to 90 days in county jail for possession of methamphetamine and given another 150 days behind bars for stealing from an electronics store, Page Six reported at the time.

The actor was also arrested in Northern California again the next year while allegedly under the influence of drugs. Police released a statement saying he was taken to jail for a charge of public intoxication. Weiss had another arrest in January for allegedly breaking into a man’s home while high on meth, prompting him to get clean.

After the arrests, Weiss’s mugshot went viral as his emaciated face looked almost unrecognizable from the bubbly former child actor that many had come to love. Many noted that he looked decade solder than his 39 years. Pictures of Weiss shard this week showed that he appeared to have gained weight back from the time of his arrests.

After a string of hit family friendly movies in the 1990s, Weiss found little work in Hollywood as he grew older. His last major role came in 2008, a small part as a bus driver in the Owen Wilson comedy Drillbit Taylor. Weiss has credits in a number of small films since then, but appears to have largely left his show business days behind.