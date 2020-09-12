Georgina Mazzeo Gives Off ‘Friday Vibes’ While Flaunting Her Incredible Cleavage

Venezuelan model and influencer Georgina Mazzeo returned to Instagram on Friday, September 11 with yet another incredible display of her sensuous cleavage. In the photo update, the 28-year-old thrilled her 2.2 million followers by posing on her hands and knees in a scanty pair of white shorts and a long-sleeved, knitted top that may have covered her arms, but left her prominent collarbone, taut navel and a significant portion of her cleavage exposed.

In the accompanying caption, she spoke about “Friday vibes” — regardless of what the vibrations she may have been giving off were, though, her fans were clearly feeling more than receptive of them. As of this writing, the post’s comment thread had been filled with more than 300 replies praising the social media star’s sexy look.

“OMG,” exclaimed one fan, who followed up with a cavalcade of kissing lips emoji. “So lovely and beautiful.”

“Wow que hermosa como siempre,” raved another commenter in Spanish, which Google translates as “How beautiful, as always.”

“You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world,” wrote a third admirer.

“So ravishingly gorgeous,” stated another smitten user.

With palm fronds, other trees, and a well-manicured lawn appearing in the background, Mazzeo rested atop a large white blanket in the outdoors snap. One of her slender legs was folded in at her front with the foot resting just under her trunk while the other was folded back behind her. Meanwhile, her left palm appeared to be planted into the blanket, while the opposing hand looked to gingerly caress her right shin and calf.

Her scant, white shorts, which appeared to be fraying on one side, were so minuscule that her toned, tempting legs were essentially shown in their entirety in the picture.

Further up the photo’s frame, Mazzeo’s well-defined abdominal area and navel were also well exhibited as the lower reaches of her light brown, knitted top only extended a couple of inches beyond her famously perky bustline. The garment was held together down the middle with a series of loops, which were tied together at the neckline with a tight knot. Just above the tie, Mazzeo’s cleavage was clearly evidenced below her jutting collarbone.

Mazzeo completed the composition with a beaming expression that was highlighted by an impish grin from her full, red lips. Meanwhile, her eyes were covered by a pair of tinted, wire-framed shades.

Mazzeo’s latest Instagram update was a big hit among her fans and followers, earning well in advance of 50,000 likes in just a few hours.

