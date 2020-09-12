Stassie Karanikolaou Tugs On Her Bikini Bottoms In New Instagram Photo

On Friday, September 11, Stassie Karanikolaou took to her Instagram account to share her latest sexy update with her 9.3 million followers. In the sultry image, the model — who is also Kylie Jenner’s best friend — posed in a black bikini that showed off her fit figure and all of her curves.

Stassie modeled the swimsuit on a set of concrete stairs, her feet on two different steps. Behind her, her millions of fans could see turquoise waters, a cerulean pool, palm trees, and an open villa. It was a bright, sunny day, and Stassie’s bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight.

The bathing suit top featured thin straps that circled around her golden shoulders. The top dipped low on her chest, showcasing a hint of cleavage. The garment stretched across her buxom bust. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display.

The bottoms of the swimwear dipped low on her abdomen but rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique and fit figure. Stassie tugged on the sides, lifting them up even higher on her waist, which only served to make the snap even more seductive. Her long legs seemed to stretch on forever.

She wore large, dark sunglasses that completely obscured her eyes. Her chocolate-colored locks were slicked back and styled into an updo. As for her jewelry, Stassie opted to accessorize with a gold bracelet on one wrist.

Her lips were formed into a straight line.

Stassie’s followers were quick to flock to the comments section of the post, showering the model with compliments and praise for her latest swimsuit look.

“On fire @stassiebaby,” wrote one social media user, punctuating their comment with flame and crown emoji.

“Gorgeous,” shared another person, following up their message with a pink heart wrapped in a yellow ribbon.

“SHEESH,” declared a third fan in all-caps, including a flame emoji and a red heart for emphasis.

“My bad girl,” said a fourth follower, adding a cat heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, Stassie’s latest Instagram share racked up more than 140,000 likes and received close to 500 comments in less than 45 minutes.

This is just Stassie’s most recent racy post on the platform. Just several days ago, the model posted another shot of her in a two-piece, this time wearing black lingerie. She took the selfie in a mirror, flaunting her natural beauty and, once again, her toned body. The Savage x Fenty bra and panty set showed off all of her curves.