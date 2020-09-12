‘General Hospital’ Star Eden McCoy Reveals How Lucky She Is To Work Alongside ‘Two Icons’

General Hospital actress Eden McCoy had a special part in the show on Friday, September 11. Her character of Josslyn Jacks spent some time sitting by her grandpa Mike’s bedside as his condition worsened. He isn’t expected to last much longer, which has the Corinthos family coming together to say their goodbyes.

McCoy joined the ABC soap in 2015 and she has been a favorite ever since. Being in the Corinthos family has put her character in terrible danger at times, but it has also given her some incredible scenes with some of the best of the best in soap history. McCoy seems to know just how lucky she is to work alongside her talented costars. General Hospital shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram after Friday’s show aired with the blond-haired teen posing with Max Gail, who plays the role of Mike Corbin. She had something to say in the comments pertaining to Gail and her on-screen step-dad Maurice Benard.

McCoy referred to the current story line in which Gail’s character is succumbing to Alzheimer’s in the next few days. She applauded the talents of both Gail and Benard saying how lucky she is to be included in it.

“This story belongs to Max and Maurice. two icons who have shown us all how it’s done. believe me, i know how lucky i am to have been a small part of this beautiful story written by the best writing team in the business,” she said.

In the Instagram snap, Gail was all decked out in a tux-minus the jacket. McCoy looked gorgeous in a wedding dress and veil. This was a part of the scenes today in which Josslyn shared the most important moments in her life with her grandpa in the future, who was alive and well.

General Hospital spoilers had revealed that Sonny and the others would be having some “what if” clips depicting what life would be like in the future if Mike didn’t have Alzheimer’s and wasn’t about to die.

McCoy had a few of those scenes as Josslyn talked to Mike letting him know how much she loved him and was a big influence in her life. They flash forwarded to the future as she shared special moments with him at homecoming, her high school graduation, her wedding, and telling her grandpa that she was pregnant.

There is expected to be more to come next week on General Hospital as the rest of the family has their own last moments with Mike.