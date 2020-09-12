Qimmah Russo Flaunts All Sides Of Her Stunning Physique In Recent Update

Fitness model Qimmah Russo took to her Instagram page on Friday night with a thrilling display of her sculpted figure, to the delight of her 1.6 million followers.

She rotated her body in the series of snaps to make sure all enticing angles were visible to the camera. Nearly 10,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first few hours after the post was uploaded.

Qimmah wore a pair of charcoal gray leggings that clung to her lower body, leaving little to the imagination. The thin material showed off her ripped thighs and booty, as well as a perfectly defined “V” between her slim hips. A high waistband ended just below her pierced navel and featured a decorative gathering, which was also visible around each hem of the cropped legs.

Qimmah’s athletic top was a vivid sapphire blue. It was cropped to show off a few rows of taut abdominal muscles, and also exposed the top of her bust and a glimpse of cleavage.

She finished off the ensemble with a white pair of sneakers that looked like they had just been taken out of the box.

Her hair was center-parted and pulled back in what appeared to be a low bun, with a few blond tendrils pulled forward to frame her face.

Qimmah posed outdoors against a tan adobe building in front of a white-framed window, which was inset several inches and created a ledge just level with her waist.

In the first image, she faced her famous backside to the camera and raised both elbows into the air, resting her hands behind her head. Her feet were several inches apart, showing off the outline of both muscular legs. She turned the top half of her body to one side, which displayed both her toned right arm.

A brightly-colored duffle bag was placed on the ledge next to her. It had yellow base with purple handles, strap, and zippers. One side was printed with a stylized street scene featuring the back of a green sports car, a skyscraper, and the outline of a few palm trees.

Qimmah credited the brand Sprayground for the accessory, and gave the impression that the company had also sent her a bag for her canine friend, Nugget.

In the second image, Qimmah turned further forward and grasped the corner of the accessory with her outstretched hand. She dropped her other arm, and posed seductively with her shoulders thrown back.

The last image pictured Qimmah head-on while she gazed at the camera with a small smile and flexed her bicep.