Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: An Unplanned Proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 14, tease that Victor wants to ensure that Kyle plans to do right by his granddaughter Summer this time. Sharon feels exceptionally guilty and ends up dreaming about Adam.

Victor (Eric Braeden) has questions regarding Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) commitment to Summer (Hunter King), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor typically likes Kyle despite the fact that he’s Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) son. However, after Kyle married Summer to get her to donate part of her liver and then dumped her so quickly to marry Lola (Sasha Calle), Victor feels concerned about his granddaughter.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) already gave Kyle the angry parent treatment, and now Victor steps in with a few words to say. He and Kyle have a complicated relationship, given that Victor once used Kyle to get back at Jack. It seems that all Kyle wants to do is enjoy a life with Summer, so he’s willing to pacify her grandfather to make that happen. The two have shared an attraction for years now, and while their families have feuded, they have always managed to find their way back to one another.

Expect a romantic evening and a surprise proposal as Kyle and Summer discuss their future. They decide to keep some things private for the time being, but Kyle and Summer certainly hope to make things permanent.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) has a dream about Adam (Mark Grossman). She feels incredibly guilty about everything with Adam. In a way, Sharon is attempting to use helping him as a way to distract herself from her problems. Sharon is fighting cancer, and instead of a victory, she experienced an extreme setback recently. She has a wonderful man in Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), so why does she keep finding herself drawn to her ex-husband, especially given his current problems?

Sharon has a big talk with Adam, and they decide that he has to find therapy with somebody else. However, that’s not the end of it for her. As much as she’s committed to her life with Rey, she can’t keep her feelings about Adam a secret, at least not in her dreams.

The connection is there, and although both parties are trying to fight it, Sharon and Adam keep finding each other. It has been this way since his unexpected return to Genoa City when he only remembered Sharon for several weeks. Unfortunately for Rey and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), they could end up being collateral damage if Sharon and Adam give in to their feelings.